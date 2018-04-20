 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Cazenovia College Great Debate to argue for or against compulsory voting in federal elections

Apr 20, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Schools

Cazenovia College Great Debate to argue for or against compulsory voting in federal elections

Cazenovia College quad

Cazenovia College students will participate in the Debate Society’s 18th Annual Great Debate at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, in the McDonald Lecture Hall in Eckel Hall located at 37 Lincklaen St. on the college’s campus. The program is free and open to the public.

Two teams, affirmative and opposition, will tackle the pros and cons of whether all U.S. citizens aged 18 and above shall be required to vote in federal elections. The Great Debate will include prepared arguments, cross-examination and questions from the audience.

Students for the Affirmative will be: Krista Commisso, Brian Daily, Ryan De Tomi, Madison Fermini, Elizabeth Hiffa, Walid Ibrahim, Kalli Kelsey, Kassandra Mullaney and Tabitha Vargas.

Students for the Opposition will be: Gloria Banks, Tianna Brown, Rachel Choolagian, Tommy Cooper, Megan Havican, Kristen Perry, Chris Reilly, Mamadu Sow and Asia White.

Judges for this year’s debate include Ron Chesbrough, president of Cazenovia College; Sharon Dettmer, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty; Heather Maloney-Stassen, associate professor of communication studies; and Elizabeth Moore, professor of interior design.

Comment on this Story

What's on PAC-B? April 21-27
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling