Cazenovia College Great Debate to argue for or against compulsory voting in federal elections

Cazenovia College quad

Cazenovia College students will participate in the Debate Society’s 18th Annual Great Debate at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, in the McDonald Lecture Hall in Eckel Hall located at 37 Lincklaen St. on the college’s campus. The program is free and open to the public.

Two teams, affirmative and opposition, will tackle the pros and cons of whether all U.S. citizens aged 18 and above shall be required to vote in federal elections. The Great Debate will include prepared arguments, cross-examination and questions from the audience.

Students for the Affirmative will be: Krista Commisso, Brian Daily, Ryan De Tomi, Madison Fermini, Elizabeth Hiffa, Walid Ibrahim, Kalli Kelsey, Kassandra Mullaney and Tabitha Vargas.

Students for the Opposition will be: Gloria Banks, Tianna Brown, Rachel Choolagian, Tommy Cooper, Megan Havican, Kristen Perry, Chris Reilly, Mamadu Sow and Asia White.

Judges for this year’s debate include Ron Chesbrough, president of Cazenovia College; Sharon Dettmer, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty; Heather Maloney-Stassen, associate professor of communication studies; and Elizabeth Moore, professor of interior design.

