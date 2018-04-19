Liverpool Dollars For Scholars: Thanks for a successful Bowl-a-thon!

Submitted by Susan Lotierzo

DFS Board of Directors

More than 80 high school students, adults and children raised funds for scholarships by bowling in our 11th annual Bowl-a-thon on Martin Luther King Day. Special thank you to board member Rob Just, who chaired the Bowl-a-thon, and others who helped at the event; Liverpool High School teachers Frank DeMauro and Michelle McConnell; student leaders; and others who recruited bowlers, solicited funds from sponsors and gifts from donors, attended the event, handled publicity and took pictures. We owe our gratitude to the students who bowled and members of the community who made pledges to support bowlers. We thank the teachers, administrators, and other adults who bowled for Liverpool Dollars for Scholars on Martin Luther King Day.

We acknowledge Flamingo Bowl for hosting the event and the following individuals and businesses for sponsoring a lane at the Bowl-a-thon: All Seasons Mechanical; David Tamber, Attorney; John Wike Painting; Lockheed Martin Employees’ Federated Fund; Seneca Savings; Shining Stars Daycare; and Solvay Bank.

Special thanks to Lockheed Martin Employees’ Federated Fund and Seneca Savings for donating the funds to award $500 scholarships.

We are also grateful to All Star Alley & Tavern; Antonio’s Liverpool Pizzeria; Bagelicious; Bull & Bear Roadhouse; Chuckleberries; Custom Logo; Dairy Farmers of America; Edge Federal Credit Union; Elevate Fitness Liverpool; Family Video; 5 Wits; Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitchen; Funny Bone Comedy Club; Innovations Salon & Day Spa; Lockheed Martin Employees’ Federated Fund; Miracle Nails; Rick Fensterer; RPM Raceway; San Remo Pizza; Santangelo’s Restaurant; Shear Forte; Starbucks; Susan Lotierzo; Wegmans; Wonderworks; and Wrap It Up Express for donating gift baskets, gift cards, and other prizes for participants, winning bowlers and top fundraiser. Please support the businesses that support us in our quest for scholarship money.

All participants were eligible to win gift certificates and other prizes. Special prizes were awarded to Danielle Mahar, top student bowler; Gabriela Basla, top student fundraiser; and April Spring, top adult bowler. An enthusiastic group of bowlers – students and teachers/administrators/community members — raised enough money for several scholarships to be awarded to members of the Liverpool High School Class of 2018.

As always, we are grateful for the outpouring of support from the school district and the greater Liverpool community for helping us move closer toward our goal of awarding a scholarship to every eligible college bound senior who applies. Thank you!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story