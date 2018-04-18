North Syracuse schools: UPK registration begins May 14

The North Syracuse Central School District will begin accepting registrations for its Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) program on Monday, May 14. Registration on May 14 will be held from 4 to 7:00 p.m. at the North Syracuse Junior High School (5353 West Taft Road) in North Syracuse. Registration after that date will take place during normal business hours (8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.) at the Jerome F. Melvin Administrative Office Building (5355 West Taft Road) in North Syracuse.

In order to register your child in the UPK program, you will need to bring the following documents with you:

Proof of residency (National Grid or home phone bill, signed lease, mortgage statement),

Valid proof of birth,

Immunization records,

An updated physical

Parent identification.

The program, which is funded by a state grant and subject to the passage of the New York State Budget, is free to families who complete a registration packet. Applicants will be selected using a lottery system and children will be enrolled in a UPK program at one of three provider sites:

Learn as You Grow – 5684 South Bay Road in Cicero;

Learn as You Grow – 8381 Elta Drive in Cicero; OR

Northminster Nursery School – 7444 Buckley Road in North Syracuse.

The programs at Learn As You Grow will be half-day sessions, either in the morning (9:15 to 11:45 a.m.) or afternoon (12:15 to 2:45 p.m.) five days a week and will follow the North Syracuse Central School District school calendar. For further information regarding the programs at Learn As You Grow, contact Katie Polhamus at (315) 458-4233.

The program at Northminster will be a half-day session, either in the morning (9:15 to 11:45 a.m.) or afternoon (12:30 to 3 p.m.) five days a week and will follow the North Syracuse Central School District school calendar. For further information regarding the program at Northminster, contact Cynthia Fowler at (315) 458-2669.

Eligible children must live in the North Syracuse Central School District and be 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2018. Classes will not be picked until July and letters will go out to parents on or before July 31. If you have any questions, call Mary Anne Gorski at (315) 218-2147.

