Three seats up for election on JD Board of Education

Apr 17, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Schools

Three vacancies on the Jamesville-DeWitt Board of Education are to be filled by a vote to be held on May 15 at the Jamesville-DeWitt High School (three, three-year terms).

The term of the following incumbents expires on June 30: Michelle Kielbasinski, Mark Schulman and Angela Tyson.

All Board of Education members in New York state must meet the following qualifications: be a qualified voter of the district who has been a district resident for at least one year, a U.S. citizen, a minimum of 18 years of age and able to read and write.

Anyone interested in running for the board must submit a petition for nomination of a candidate. These petitions are available by calling the superintendent’s office at 315-445-8304. The number of signatures required to nominate a candidate is 25. The petition must be filed with the district clerk at the district office by 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 16.

CRIS CORNER: Making plans for end of life care
