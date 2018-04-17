Three seats up for election on JD Board of Education

Three vacancies on the Jamesville-DeWitt Board of Education are to be filled by a vote to be held on May 15 at the Jamesville-DeWitt High School (three, three-year terms).

The term of the following incumbents expires on June 30: Michelle Kielbasinski, Mark Schulman and Angela Tyson.

All Board of Education members in New York state must meet the following qualifications: be a qualified voter of the district who has been a district resident for at least one year, a U.S. citizen, a minimum of 18 years of age and able to read and write.

Anyone interested in running for the board must submit a petition for nomination of a candidate. These petitions are available by calling the superintendent’s office at 315-445-8304. The number of signatures required to nominate a candidate is 25. The petition must be filed with the district clerk at the district office by 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 16.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story