CHS Mock Trial team headed to competition finals

The CHS Mock Trial Team started the 2017-18 competition season with a win in first round play against Jordan-Elbridge High School. (submitted photo)

The Cazenovia High School Mock Trial team is headed to the finals of the competition for the fourth year in a row. On April 5, the team represented the defendant in a match against Marcellus High School. Nick Barna, Madeline Gavitt, and BrierMae Ossant were the lawyers for the defense. Will Huftalen, Eva Salzman and Mackenzie Yates acted as witnesses. The rest of the team include: Zane Anthony, Shea Flannery, Glen Hartley, Eric Liddell, Robbie Liddell, Claire Murray, Megan Schwartz, Jared Smith and Emma Wardell.

After defeating CBA, Fayetteville-Manlius will also be advancing to the finals.

The finals will take place on Thursday, April 12, in the James M. Hanley Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, 100 S. Clinton St., Syracuse. Spectators are welcome but need to be in place by 12:30 p.m. The competition will take place on the 10th floor.

Spectators will have to be screened by security and no phones or cameras are allowed in the building. No garb that identifies the team is allowed as the judge is not supposed to know the identity of the teams. The Hon. David E. Peebles, Chief Magistrate Judge of the Northern District of New York will be presiding.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story