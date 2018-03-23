 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

‘Dads Night’ takes the stage April 6 at Wellwood

Mar 23, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, News, Schools

‘Dads Night’ takes the stage April 6 at Wellwood

A group of Fayetteville-Manlius School District fathers rehearse a skit for Dads Night 2018. (submitted photo)

A group of Fayetteville-Manlius School District dads will soon loosen their ties for a good cause.

“Dads Night” – a comedy show produced by and starring fathers and guardians of Fayetteville Elementary School students will take over Wellwood Middle School’s auditorium stage beginning 7 p.m. Friday, April 6.

The fourth annual variety show – this year’s theme is “Live from Wellwood” – will feature spoofs on school traditions and popular culture, choreographed dance routines and appearances by parents, school staff members and district leaders. Audacious and stage-shy dads are recruited for the event during back-to-school and other Fay El events.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public. This year, donations will be collected during the event for Vera House, Inc., which is a comprehensive domestic and sexual violence service agency providing shelter, advocacy, counseling services, prevention programs and community coordination.

Last year’s event raised $2,011 for Camp Good Days. Dads Night organizers are striving to raise this much, if not more, for Vera House. A GoFundMe has been setup for online donations: https://www.gofundme.com/dad039s-night-supports-vera-house

Comment on this Story

From the Assembly: Assembly budget proposal lays out priorities for CNY 
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling