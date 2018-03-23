‘Dads Night’ takes the stage April 6 at Wellwood

A group of Fayetteville-Manlius School District fathers rehearse a skit for Dads Night 2018. (submitted photo)

A group of Fayetteville-Manlius School District dads will soon loosen their ties for a good cause.

“Dads Night” – a comedy show produced by and starring fathers and guardians of Fayetteville Elementary School students will take over Wellwood Middle School’s auditorium stage beginning 7 p.m. Friday, April 6.

The fourth annual variety show – this year’s theme is “Live from Wellwood” – will feature spoofs on school traditions and popular culture, choreographed dance routines and appearances by parents, school staff members and district leaders. Audacious and stage-shy dads are recruited for the event during back-to-school and other Fay El events.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public. This year, donations will be collected during the event for Vera House, Inc., which is a comprehensive domestic and sexual violence service agency providing shelter, advocacy, counseling services, prevention programs and community coordination.

Last year’s event raised $2,011 for Camp Good Days. Dads Night organizers are striving to raise this much, if not more, for Vera House. A GoFundMe has been setup for online donations: https://www.gofundme.com/dad039s-night-supports-vera-house

