F-M district to hold school safety and security forums

Mar 21, 2018 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Schools
The Fayetteville-Manlius School District has announced it will hold two forums over the next week focusing on school safety and security.
The forums are designed to provide F-M parents, guardians, students, staff, and community members with information about building safety procedures and what’s being implemented district-wide to enhance existing security measures.
The forums are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 22, in Fayetteville Elementary School’s auditeria and 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, in Eagle Hill Middle School’s Large Group Instruction (LGI) room.
“As a community, we must come together to support one another as we navigate the unprecedented challenges that our nation’s schools are facing today,” F-M Board of Education President Daryll Fitch Wheeler said. “We welcome this opportunity to work collectively on behalf of our children, as well as those who serve them faithfully every day as educators and staff.”
Each forum is expected to last about 90 minutes and will include time for attendees to express concerns, share thoughts and offer feedback on safety initiatives. To ensure adequate time is allotted for feedback, event organizers are encouraging participants to submit questions in advance by email to F-M District Clerk Sarah Gridley at sgridley@fmschools.org
The district is considering scheduling a third forum for during the month of April. If confirmed, information will be posted to the district’s website, www.fmschools.org.
