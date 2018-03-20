Local high school students win national art and writing awards

By Jason Emerson

Editor

Nearly two dozen student artists and writers in the Eagle Bulletin coverage area have won national medals from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for 2018. The awards, announced March 13, were judged nationally by a panel of creative-industry experts in New York City.

National medalists will be recognized at the National Ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City on June 7.

All honored national medalist art and writing winners from across the country will be on display at the Sheila C. Johnson Design Center at Parsons School of Design at The New School from June 1 to 10.

The winners from our area, listed in alphabetical order, are:

F-M district winners:

Adrianna Angotti, of Manlius — grade 12, silver medal, art portfolio, “Horses.”

Sydney Ashby, of Manlius — grade 9, gold medal, drawing and illustration, “Abduction.”

Marion Avila, of Manlius — grade 11, silver medal, mixed media, “Shades.”

Michael Jia, of Manlius — grade 10, silver medal, drawing and illustration, “Pining Away.”

Hope Myhill, of Manlius — grade 10, silver medal, painting “A Cup of Tea.”

Carson Plew, of Manlius — grade 10, silver medal, drawing and illustration, “Fracture.”

Nadia Taeckens, of Manlius — grade 8, silver medal, poetry, “The Boy on the Bridge (a poem made from book titles).”

Lisa Zhou, of Manlius — grade 11, gold medal and American Visions Medal, mixed media, “violist.”

J-D district winners:

Sarina Alexander, of DeWitt — grade 12, gold medal, drawing and illustration, “Flower Gun.”

Sophie Clinton, of DeWitt — grade 10, gold medal, drawing and illustration, “You Are Missing From Me.”

Azriel Czerniak Linder, of DeWitt — grade 10, silver medal, photography, “Douglas R4D-8.”

Gabriella Gibson, of DeWitt — grade 12, silver medal, art portfolio, “Scope.”

Layla Harvey, of Jamesville — grade 8, silver medal, drawing and illustration, no title of work listed.

Niki Jiang, of DeWitt — grade 12, silver medal, ceramics and glass, “Fly Away.”

Kira Pawletko, of Jamesville — grade 8, gold medal, personal essay and memoir, “Insights Into Paranoia.”

Lindsey Weir, of DeWitt — grade 12, silver medal, painting, “Light Upon Bottles.”

ESM district winners:

Mia DiPietro, of East Syracuse — grade 8, silver medal, mixed media, “Vixen.”

Jacob Harrig, of East Syracuse — grade 12, silver medal, ceramics and glass, “Candle Octa.”

The history of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards is rich with notable alumni, of which McCullough is now part. The list includes artists like Andy Warhol and John Baldessari, whose work has influenced the course of art history worldwide, and writers like Sylvia Plath and Joyce Carol Oates, whose writing has changed contemporary literature.

Each year, the more than 100 visual arts and literary arts organizations across the country partner to bring the Scholastic Awards to local communities. Teens in grades 7 through –12 apply in 29 categories of art and writing. In 2018, students submitted nearly 350,000 works of art and writing to the Scholastic Awards.

Submissions are juried by luminaries in the visual and literary arts, some of whom are past award recipients. Panelists look for works that best exemplify originality, technical skill and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story