Cazenovia College Annual Student Fashion Show coming April 21

Student designers at the 2017 Cazenovia College annual fashion show (photo y Jason Emerson)

Event theme is Fashion Eclipse, featuring special guest Nicole Modafferi Oliver

Students in Cazenovia College’s fashion design and fashion merchandising programs will present the 45th annual student-run fashion show at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. The theme for this year’s show is “Fashion Eclipse,” and it is portrayed throughout the production.

Cazenovia College fashion design alumna Nicole Modafferi Oliver is this year’s guest speaker. Oliver graduated in 2011 and is senior brand manager at JES Apparel in Syracuse.

The fashion show will be organized and executed by fashion capstone students. This year’s fashion merchandising and business students include Amanique Arrington, Jeremy Bombard, Bailey Call, Jeannina Clark, Jessica Keller, Emily Ramirez, Casey Russell and Taylor Tagliamonte. These students will use four years of knowledge to make everything come to fruition.

The fashion show will be highlighting the designs of underclass students as well as the final collections of senior fashion design majors. The senior designers and merchandisers, along with business students have been working nonstop and are ready to see their hard work come together.

The 2018 senior fashion designers are Deirdre Ayala, Emily Boni, Aby Diedhiou, Avalon Faison, Tyla Henderson, Mitchell McCullough, Amie Olson, Katerine Perez-Sanchez, Alissa Rivera and Shalaya Washington.

Admission for this year’s show will be $20 for adults, $12 for students and free for children ages 5 and under. V.I.P. tickets will also be available for $50, which includes a reception for the show and reserved fashion show seating. Tickets will be on sale in early April.

For more information visit cazenovia.edu/fashionshow, or email fashionshow@cazenovia.edu and be sure to check out the Cazenovia fashion show social media pages for sneak peaks and updates.

