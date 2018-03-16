 

CBA presents ‘A Chorus Line’ March 23 and 24

Mar 16, 2018

Christian Brothers Academy students will perform in this year’s spring musical, “A Chorus Line,” which will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24 at Nottingham High School. (submitted photo)

More than 60 Christian Brothers Academy students will perform in this year’s spring musical, “A Chorus Line,” which will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24 at Nottingham High School.

Centered on 17 dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line, the musical is set on the bare stage of a Broadway theatre in 1975 during an audition for a musical. “A Chorus Line” provides a glimpse into the personalities of the performers and the choreographer as they describe the events that have shaped their lives and their decisions to become dancers.

The principal cast for CBA’s upcoming presentation of “A Chorus Line.” Front row: Katrina Huynh; Second row: Rachel Tanguay, Mikayla Santulli; Third row: Rocco DeLorenzo, Emilee Edick, Alexa Shahine, Marina Hatem. Fourth row: Kyle Huynh, Will Bianchi, Safian Perez, Bridget Fallon, Lizzie Lucas. Fifth row: Thomas Polhemus, Alessandra Summers, Patrick Kraft, Olivia Moffa, Adonis Sigler, Skyler Bertrand. Missing from picture-Michael Hill. (submitted photo)

CBA Performing Arts Alumni will have an opportunity to reunite and reminisce at an Alumni Reunion, which will be held prior to the show on Saturday at the W. Dennis Owen Fine Arts Wing from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. The event will celebrate the tradition of CBA’s Performing Arts, which includes 30 musicals, 20 fall dramas, eight junior high musicals, five student drama showcases and 40 total productions by Eugene Moretti.

Lite fare will be served an all performing arts alumni are invited to attend. RSVP to development@cbasyracuse.org by March 22.

Tickets for A Chorus Line are $10 and can be purchased in CBA’s main office, or at the front door.

 

The Cast:

Zach-Adonis Sigler, Lori-Alessandra Sommers, Judy-Marina Hatem, Diana-Mikayla Santulli, Kristine-Bridget Fallon, Val-Alexa Shahine, Sheila-Emilee Edick, Connie-Katrina Huynh, Bebe-Lizzie Lucas, Maggie-Rachel Tanguay, Cassie-Olivia Moffa, Don-Thomas Polhemus, Richie-Safian Perez, Mark-Will Bianchi, Mike-Rocco DeLorenzo, Greg-Michael Hill, Bobby-Patrick Kraft, Al-Skyler Bertrand, Paul-Kyle Huynh, Tricia-Rebekah Lubinga, Roy-Michael Berger, Frank-Quinn Horan, Vicki-Katie Oyer.

 

Ensemble:

Sam Johnston, Jordan McDermott, Patrick Schmitt, Christina Wojtowycz, Christina Falasco, Glenn Sharkey, Emma Brewster, Elena Kantor, Elena Chiodi, Luke DeLorenzo, Emmanuel Iagnacio, Kennedy Gregory, Karsen DiNapoli, Anna Pedone, Marco Andrei Ramos, Brandon Libertone, Tyler Hailstork, Molly Williams, Emily Medicis, Andrea Piston, Madeleine Bartlett, Elena Michele, Kate Caruth, Alexander Burnett, Danny Thorpe, Aidan Wheeler, Fayrouz Enany, Meghan Ross, Lesia Wojtowycz, Abby Greenfield, Olivier Deldicque, Saranya Dadi, Ellie Pedone, Olivia Davis, Maddie Parks, Emily Ziemba, Cadie O’Brien, Ingrid Watson.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

