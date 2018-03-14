Youth science fair scheduled for April 14 at Cazenovia College

Cazenovia College quad

All students invited to participate, prizes to be awarded

Students in all grades from kindergarten to 12th grade are invited to enter science projects that showcase renewable energy technologies in the Youth Science Fair as part of “Seize the Power: Cazenovia Renewable Energy Fair” to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, at Cazenovia College. The fair will bring together local residents, students, business owners, and industry experts for a hands-on, how-to, afternoon of fun and learning about our community’s renewable energy future.

The Youth Science Fair will present students’ ideas about the future of renewable energy science and may include projects that address climate change or recycling.

Prizes will be awarded in the following age categories: preschool-kindergarten, grades 1-3, grades 4-6, grades 7-9, and grades 10-12. All area students are encouraged to participate. Students interested in creating a project for the fair should contact Elizabeth Crofut at Cazrenew@gmail.com by March 31 for an information packet.

“We hope that participation in our Youth Science Fair will inspire our youth to advocate for renewable energy now and in the future,” Crofut said.

At the fair, attendees will be able to learn how to get started using renewable energy and about renewable energy technologies that can be installed in homes or businesses. Local vendors and agencies that focus on renewable energies will have representatives available to answer questions and provide information. Visitors to the fair will also learn about and see cutting-edge research that will drive technologies for years to come.

More information and updates are available at facebook.com/SeizeThePowerCazenovia/ and cazclimatecommittee.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story