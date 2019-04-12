Robert J. Pangborn, 89

Robert J. Pangborn, 89, of Endicott, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Bob was predeceased by his wife Brenda and daughter Laura Whittaker.

Robert was born in Cazenovia on Oct. 28, 1929, the son of J. Howard and Kathryn J. Pangborn. He graduated from Cazenovia High School and enlisted in the Air Force serving from 1950 to his honorable discharge in 1954 at the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served primarily with the 47th Bombardment Wing based at Sculthorpe RAF Station in England. When he returned from England with his bride and baby daughter, he started a career with IBM Endicott that lasted more than 32 years. He is survived by sons Robert A. Pangborn of Rochester, Steven (Elise) Pangborn of Apex, NC; daughters Mary Petersen (Kurt) of Binghamton; and Susan (Tom) Spencer of Owego. Bob had eight grandchildren, Jason and Ryan Spencer; Erik, Kevin and Scott Petersen; Aubrey Dillon, Jake Longo and Matthew Pangborn. He loved buying toys/video games for them to play with when they visited. Bob also leaves eight beautiful great-grandchildren.

According to his wishes, arrangements were entrusted to the Pucedo Funeral Home on Watson Blvd, Endicott, N.Y. Services and burial were conducted at St. James Roman Catholic Church in his hometown of Cazenovia on Thursday, April 11. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at Leon Pucedo Funeral Home.

Donations may be made in remembrance of Robert to: St. James Catholic Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia, NY 13035. Phone: 315-655-3441.

Related

Comment on this Story