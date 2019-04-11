 

Apr 11, 2019 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Jeffrey J. Lilley, 46, of Newport, OR, died April 4, 2019 at 4:29 a.m.   He was born on Oct. 10, 1972 in Ogdensburg, N.Y.   He graduated from Cazenovia High School in 1990, where he was a member of the cross-country team.  He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communications in 1995 from SUNY Buffalo.

Jeffrey made his career in the restaurant and retail industry, serving from server to host to bartender to restaurant management in Lake Tahoe, CA, Syracuse N.Y., and Newport, OR.  Jeffrey was an avid sportsman with interests in fishing, skiing, biking and golf.

Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Sally Lilley, of Salem, OR and Bill and Judy Lilley of Newport, OR; his sister, Heather Lilley (Tyler Kolb) of Salem, OR, and his sister Tara Lilley (Jacob Meadows) of Portland, OR, two nieces and nephew nephew. He also leaves several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bateman Funeral Home in Newport, OR, is handling final arrangements. The memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, April 20, at the Congregational Church of Lincoln City United Church of Christ followed by internment in the church’s memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Congregational Church of Lincoln City United Church of Christ at 2435 NW Oar Place, Lincoln City, Oregon, 97367 or local Alcoholics Anonymous.group.

