Ronald Burrell, 76

Ronald Stephen Burrell “Ron,” 76, of Norwich, N.Y., passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Norwich Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Norwich, with his loving family by his side. Born on March 10, 1943, in Oneonta, Ron was the son of Douglas V. Burrell and Vivian F. Burrell as well as nurtured and loved by Lenore V. Burrell.

Ron worked for a short time as a custodian in the Norwich City Schools, and then went to work for Ellinwood Auto Parts. At Ellinwood’s, Ron worked both the counter and, after a few years, went on the road as a salesman selling parts, until his retirement. Ron was also a volunteer fireman for the Alert Hose Company No. 1 in Norwich. In Ron’s spare time, he enjoyed camping along the Lebanon Reservoir, hosting barbecues at his home, swimming and tending to the pool, waterskiing on Chenango Lake, snowmobiling with his children and bowling in local leagues. Ron was also a fan of NASCAR. More recently, he enjoyed watching old movies that were gifted to him.

Ron is survived by the mother of his children, Anna Marie (Burrell) Neuland; Eric P. (Leanne) Burrell of Cazenovia, Suzanne Burrell (Peter Canale), of Ridgefield, CT, and Kevin Burrell of Cazenovia; grandchildren: Dylan, Ian and Abby Burrell, Jessica Rowe, and Maxwell Jewett, and one great-grandson, Charlie Rowe. He is also survived by his siblings: Douglas (Janet) Burrell, Wayne (Connie) Burrell, Pam (Garry) Steward, Lynne (Dean) Cloyd, Robert (Bobby) Burrell, David (Kim) Burrell, and Jo Ann (Greg) Ross; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Ron will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Wilson Funeral Home, where the Reverend Ernie Varga will officiate. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alert Hose Company No. 1 of Norwich, 31 East Main St., Norwich, NY 13815.

To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit wilsonfh.com.

