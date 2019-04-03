 

Evelyn Carpenter, 84

Apr 03, 2019 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Evelyn Carpenter, 84, of Manlius passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Grand Nursing Center in Chittenango. Born in Syracuse, Evelyn was a longtime resident of the Chittenango area and resided in Delphi Falls 33 years before moving to Manlius in 2006.

Prior to retirement Evelyn was employed at the Burger King in Manlius as the breakfast coordinator.

She was predeceased by her husband Roy in 2005 and her daughter Mary Rothemel in 2017. She is survived by her sons, Roy Carpenter, Jr., Randy Carpenter (Diana) and Donald Carpenter (Tammy), her daughter Tracy Smart, her sisters, Martha Starowicz and Roberta Davis, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Ayer & Zimmer Funeral Home, 38 Sullivan St., Cazenovia. Calling hours will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Delphi Falls Fire Department, 2260 Oran-Delphi Rd. Manlius, NY 13104.

