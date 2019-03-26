Syed Wasiqullah, 95

Syed Mohammed Wasiqullah, fondly known as ‘Rusty’ by his friends, passed away at the age of 95 on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Syracuse. He was born in Calcutta, India, in October 1923. He was the son of Syed Mohammed Atiqullah, a renowned advocate of undivided Bengal.

In 1946, he obtained a Bachelor of Arts with First Class Honors from Calcutta University in Persian. He subsequently also attended the Fletcher School of diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts.

Before immigrating to New York City in 1955 where he lived most of his life, Syed also lived in London, England. He was a banker by profession with a brief stint at UNICEF. After he retired from banking he pursued his lifelong passion for food and travelled throughout Spain to research and write a book about Saffron!

Syed had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. He was an avid reader, a lover of fine cuisine, the opera, photography and all things New York. In his final days he came to live with his nephew in Skaneateles, as he loved spending time there over the years.

He was one of nine siblings and is survived by his sister Syeda Razina Rahman who resides in Manhattan and his many nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces, and great grandnephew and niece. Syed received a proper Islamic burial in his final resting place at the Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse.

