Florice Jones, 85

The Lord called Florice “Flo” Mildred (Bishopp) Jones, of Lake June, FL, home on March 22, 2019, she was 85 years old. She leaves her husband of 66 years, Harvey B. Jones, her beloved companion “Spooky#2,” and countless friends and family who loved her dearly. She was pre-deceased by her brother John Bishopp, her son Kevin Case Jones and great-granddaughter Stephanie “Pookie” Baron.

Born at home on March 9, 1934 in Smithfield, N.Y., Florice was the first child of Clifford and Marion (Davis) Bishopp. She was a graduate of Morrisville Eaton Central School, class of 1952, and then married her high school sweetheart, Harvey Byron Jones of Morrisville on Sept. 27 that same year.

For the first 10 years of their marriage, Florice enjoyed the adventures of living in many different states as they traveled for Harv’s military jobs, and had their children. Finally, the family of six settled on Jones Rd in Erieville. Their home served as a joyful meeting place for friends and family to congregate, a special “home base” for familiar faces to stop to rest in their travels, and most of all it was where laughter and children could be heard.

She worked various jobs locally while raising her family. After Harv’s retirement, the couple spent 17 years leading the Dr. Harold Martin Ministries at Jorstadt Castle, in Chippewa Bay on the St. Lawrence River. Like a magnet of love and happiness, Florice’s tribe joined her at the river every summer.

Florice tirelessly devoted herself to helping her family and friends, and serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a creative and organized leader, and she always knew how to make things more beautiful. She was quite frugal and certainly a pioneer with the reuse/recycle/repurpose movement.

She also had a special gift for communicating with and rearing toddlers and preschool age children. Even into her 80s, her playful personality and commitment to her loved ones was evident to everyone who met her.

She so loved her family; and when their time comes, they will hear Florice’s distinct whistle calling them home:

Siblings: James (Nancy) Bishopp, Gerald (Avalene) Bishopp, Marilyn (David, dec.) Long, Elaine (Earnest, dec.) Reynolds, Pauline (Richard) Reynolds, and John dec. (Mary) Bishopp. Children: Beckie (Craig) North, April (David) Gascoine, Harvey L. “Spike” (Teresa) Jones, Corine Jones, Kevin Case Jones dec. Grandchildren: Tiffany (Luke) Rivenburgh, Erica Nourse, Alexis (Sear) Nejati, Kevin North, Julianne Baron, Morgan Dain, Kristie (Chris) Pichler, Kim (Jon) Vanderhoef, Karli (Derrick) Baker, Brittany (Tim) Osborn, Kollyn Jones, Harvey Austin Jones-Smith. 15 great-grandchildren (and one more arriving October 2019,) one great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews and inlaws whom she loved very much.

A private family service will be held sometime this summer at The River.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Life Christian School in Randallsville, N.Y.

