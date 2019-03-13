 

Mar 13, 2019 Obituaries, Press-Observer

Michael Grandstaff, 77

Michael Alexander (Eck) Grandstaff, 77, of Skaneateles, died Thursday morning, March 7, 2019, at Upstate Medical Center at Community Campus in Syracuse.

Michael was born in Detroit, MI, on Aug. 1, 1941, the first of three sons whose parents were Jacob Daniel (Dan) and Esther (Eileen) Hoverman Grandstaff.

Michael grew up in Wheeling, WV, and was a 1959 graduate of Triadelphia High School. He attended West Liberty State College until starting in the printing and publishing business, a career that spanned 40 years.

He was united in marriage to Alberta Mae Shafer on July 7, 1962, at Stone Presbyterian Church in Wheeling.

In the late 1970s Michael’s work took them to Webster City, IA. In 1989 they relocated to New York state and, in 1999, to Skaneateles where they have resided the past 20 years.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 57 years, Alberta; their three children, Susan M. (Maurice) Shea of Naples, FL, Scott M. of Skaneateles, and Steven M. (Rebecca) of Rotterdam Junction., N.Y.: one brother, James D. of Richmond Heights, OH; one aunt, Margaret E. Bell of Carmichael, CA; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two nephews; three cousins.

Michael was predeceased by his mother, his father, and his brother Jeff.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kepner Funeral Home in Elm Grove, WVa where the funeral service will be held.

Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Wheeling.

