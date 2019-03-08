 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Betty A. Grier, 87

Mar 08, 2019 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Betty A. Grier, 87

Betty A. Grier, 87, of Cazenovia, passed away Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019, at Menorah Park in Syracuse. She was born in Cazenovia to Claude and Blanche Marris and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School in 1949. Betty worked at Marquardt in Cazenovia for several years. She was an active member of the Taunton Presbyterian Church. One of Betty’s favorite leisure activities was ballroom dancing.

Betty is survived by her sisters, Carol Morley of Cazenovia, Sally (Raymond) Bishop of Jamesville and Mary Vadala of Syracuse; her brother, Roger Marris of Syracuse; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Tom Grier.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. Her family will receive friends on Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. To leave a message of sympathy for Betty’s family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Comment on this Story

State proposes Medicaid cuts, hurting ambulance providers
Avatar

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling