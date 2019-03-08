Betty A. Grier, 87

Betty A. Grier, 87, of Cazenovia, passed away Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019, at Menorah Park in Syracuse. She was born in Cazenovia to Claude and Blanche Marris and was a graduate of Cazenovia High School in 1949. Betty worked at Marquardt in Cazenovia for several years. She was an active member of the Taunton Presbyterian Church. One of Betty’s favorite leisure activities was ballroom dancing.

Betty is survived by her sisters, Carol Morley of Cazenovia, Sally (Raymond) Bishop of Jamesville and Mary Vadala of Syracuse; her brother, Roger Marris of Syracuse; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Tom Grier.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. Her family will receive friends on Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. To leave a message of sympathy for Betty’s family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

