Harvey G. Stenger, Sr., 84

Harvey G. Stenger, Sr., 84, of Baldwinsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Loretto Cunningham.

Harvey was born in Grove City, PA, on Sept. 12, 1934. He lived in Skaneateles and attended Clarkson University, then went on to work at Carrier Corporation as an HVAC engineer. He then moved to Jordan and established his own business, Stenger Engineering, PC. He relocated to Berkeley Heights, NJ where he continued his engineering and consulting career. Harvey would later return to Skaneateles and he eventually retired in Baldwinsville to be near family.

Harvey contributed to the Skaneateles community through recreation activities. He coached little league baseball, supported figure skating, officiated hockey games and even drove the Zamboni in his later years.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Brenda Slate Stenger, his brother Samuel Stenger; his children: Mindy Kohberger (Collin), Harvey Stenger, Jr. (Cathy), Julie Stenger (Bob), Debbie Durr (Jerome); his step children, Darlene Sawyer, Dean Sawyer (Dawn); four grandchildren, four step grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A private family celebration of life will be held in the future.

If you so wish, donations can be made in Harvey’s memory by mail to the Town of Skaneateles Outreach Program, 24 Jordan St. Skaneateles, NY 13152 or by phone (315) -685-3473.

