Joan M. Dowling, 87

Joan M. Dowling, 87, of Chittenango, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, at Crouse Memorial Hospital. She was surrounded by family and cared for by the excellent staff at the hospital.

Joan was born in Syracuse on May 27, 1931. She was the daughter of Leo Dowling and Anne (Vaughn) Dowling. Joan lived in Syracuse with her mother until 1958. After her mother died, she lived with her sister Betty Weiner, her brother-in-law Al Weiner and their five children. Joan lived with her family in North Syracuse; Limerick, Ireland; Schroon Lake, N.Y.; and Cazenovia. She later lived under the care of The Arc of Madison Cortland from 1980 until the time of her death.

Joan made friends across two continents, and touched all who knew her with her smile, her love of music, dancing and movies and joy in seeing friends and family. Joan enjoyed photography and crafts of all kinds. She was always dressed in style, and ready for a party. She was an Aunt, babysitter, friend, playmate and confidante to her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom she adored and who all adored her in return. She was quick with a smile, generous with hugs and would always welcome a child onto her lap.

Joan was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Elizabeth (Dowling) Weiner and Anne Dowling, by her brother Kevin Dowling and by her niece Maura Dowling. She is survived by her brother-in-law Albert Weiner, her sister-in-law Moira Dowling, her nieces Ann (Weiner) Masse, Ruth (Weiner) Kouides, Siobhan (Dowling) Johansson, her nephews Albert Weiner, William Weiner, Robert Weiner, Kevin Dowling, Sean Dowling, Seamus Dowling and Shane Dowling, a large extended family and many, many friends at The Arc of Madison Cortland.

A memorial mass will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 30, in St. James Catholic Church, 6 Green St. in Cazenovia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Arc of Madison Cortland (arcofmc.org). To leave a message of sympathy for Joan’s family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

