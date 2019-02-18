Paul B. Fradenburg, 80

Paul B. Fradenburg, 80, of Cazenovia, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. He was born in Syracuse to Harold and Jane Fradenburg and graduated from Cazenovia High School in 1957. Paul attended Syracuse University where he played football and was part of their 1959 National Championship team before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. A gifted artist, Paul’s lifetime of drawings are displayed in hundreds of homes and establishments throughout the United States, particularly in the Central New York area. Paul enjoyed playing golf, cheering for Syracuse University sports and was always eager to tell a good story. Paul’s greatest passion was spending time with his family, friends and acquaintances.

He is survived by his former wife, Ruth Fradenburg of Natick, MA; his four sons, Hunt (Dina) Fradenburg of Columbia, SC, Jay (Melissa) Fradenburg of Grosse Pointe, MI, Bradley (Allison) Fradenburg of Westfield, NJ and Erich (Catherine) Fradenburg of Mansfield, MA; his brother, Harold (Shirley) Fradenburg of Cazenovia; six grandchildren; six nieces and three nephews. In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Fradenburg Fowler.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to CazCares, 101 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 in memory of Paul. To leave a message of sympathy for the Fradenburg family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com .

