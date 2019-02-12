Larry Gardner Abbott, 92

After 92 years of wonderful life, Larry Gardner Abbott of Fayetteville and Stuart, FL, died on Feb. 8, 2019.

Born on Sept. 23, 1926, Larry grew up in Central New York and lived through the Great Depression. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was part of the Pacific Fleet during World War II. As a sailor on the USS Saint Paul, he was present in Toyko Bay when the Japanese surrendered.

Upon returning home, Larry attended Syracuse University on the GI Bill and played lacrosse. He graduated in 1952, which was the same year he married his wife of 50 years, Dorothy. After graduation, he helped found the Syracuse Lacrosse Club, whose members grew the sport throughout Central New York. He continued his lifelong love of the sport as an official and president of the Central New York Lacrosse Officials Association. He was inducted into the Upstate New York Chapter Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2002. Larry was also an avid hockey fan. He coached youth hockey and was the first coach of the Syracuse Junior Blazers.

Beyond sports, Larry founded several building companies, including Abbott Custom Homes with his son, Tom. Together, they built homes and neighborhoods across Central New York. He took great pride in being a builder.

Larry was predeceased by his loving wife, Dorothy Irwin Abbott. He is survived by his son Tom (Lorie) of Syracuse; his daughter Leslie Kingsley (John) of Port St. Lucie, FL; his daughter Diane Miller (Rick) of Morristown, NJ; and his six grandchildren, Mike, Matt and Melissa Abbott, Jenna Kingsley and Jack and Casey Miller.

Funeral services will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, at Erwin Methodist Church, 920 Euclid Ave., Syracuse. A reception will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Redeemer Lutheran Day School, 2450 SE Ocean Blvd., Stuart, Florida 34996 or Treasure Coast Hospice, 1000 SE Ruhnke Street, Stuart, Florida 34994.

Larry was, without doubt, a member of the Greatest Generation. We will miss you, Larry. Happy Trails.

