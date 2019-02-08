Robert DeVine, 74

Robert DeVine, 74, of Lysander, passed away Monday, Jan. 21, at Upstate Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Robert was a 1962 graduate of Baker High School and a 1964 graduate of Morrisville State College.

Robert was retired from the Onondaga County Highway Department after 35 years of service as a mechanic/foreman. He also raised beef cows.

He was predeceased by his father and mother Vincent and Clara Burt DeVine.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Rachel Kenyon DeVine, one daughter, Robin DeVine of Lysander, two granddaughters, Kaitlin and Meghan Sinclair of Lysander, and his dog, Donovan.

Calling hours were held Friday, Jan. 25, at Gates Funeral Home Baldwinsville from 4-7 p.m. A service followed at the funeral home. Spring burial will be in Jacksonville Cemetery.

Contributions can be made to the Lysander Fire Department or the Baldwinsville Ambulance Corp.

Related

Comment on this Story