Maureen Maurer, 82

Maureen (Barry) Maurer, 82, of Liverpool, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Syracuse and has lived in Liverpool most of her life. Maureen graduated from Liverpool High School and completed her education at Simmons School of Mortuary Science. She was a NYS Licensed Funeral Director, vice president and secretary of the Maurer Funeral Homes located in Liverpool and Baldwinsville. Maureen loved and looked forward to spending time with family and friends at their summer home in Seabrook Beach, NH. She will be remembered as a kind, gentle, caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving are her husband of 60 years, John P. Maurer of Liverpool, four sons, Michael “Mick” B. (Phyllis) Maurer of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Daniel J. Maurer (Luanne Burlingame) of Baldwinsville, Paul H. Maurer of Frisco, TX, Neil E. Maurer of Houston, TX, nine grandchildren, Erin (Colin) O’Shea, Michael, Kelly, Alicia, John, Kyle, Zachary, Rachel and Samuel, a niece and two nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners, 3541 State Route 31, Baldwinsville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home with burial to follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Baldwinsville.

Please consider contributions in Maureen’s memory to the Humane CNY, 4915 West Taft Road Liverpool, NY 13088.

The Maurer Family would like to thank their close neighbors and friends for their care and concern during this difficult time.

