Anne Ryan died unexpectedly February 1, 2019 in Jupiter, Fla., from a massive stroke. She retired from University Hospital as a critical care nurse.

Anne was involved in the care of many people in the Cazenovia area with her volunteer work on ski patrol and as a paramedic with CAVAC. In addition to serving the local community, she was active at the state and national level, dealing with emergency preparedness, emergency medical services and the Emergency Nurses Association. Anne willingly shared her knowledge with others, always encouraging her students by pointing out “There is life after 30 years of critical care nursing.”

She followed her own advice and enjoyed traveling to many places after her retirement. Her last trip was to Normandy, France, where her father landed in WWII and she strongly felt it important to bring sand home from Omaha Beach.

She is survived by her sisters, Sue Ryan and Betty Mulbury; her aunt, Pat Jerome along with her best friend, Charley and many relatives and friends

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, at St. James Catholic Church, 6 Green St. in Cazenovia. Anne’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, at St. James Catholic Church with burial to follow in St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship has been set up to honor and remember Anne. Contributions should be sent to ENA Foundation, C/O Anne Ryan Scholarship, 930 E. Woodfield Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60173. To leave a message of sympathy for the Ryan family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

