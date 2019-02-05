 

Feb 05, 2019 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Joyce L. Hunt, 65, of Oneida, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at home. She was born in Watertown to Kenneth L. and Harriett Bonacker Hunt and grew up in Madison where she was a graduate of Madison Central Schools in 1972. Joyce served as a waitress for several area restaurants including, Flo’s Diner, Vernon Downs, Country Kitchen 1 and 2, The Mason Jar, the Mini Mason Jar and Quacks Diner. Her joy of working in food service extended to the home where she enjoyed cooking-especially baking, crocheting and collecting small knick knacks.

She is survived by her children, Jason (Deanna) Camp of Cazenovia, Melissa M. Camp of Madison and George A. Camp of Bouckville; several grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and three nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Leta Riedl and Hazel Burke.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Rd., Cazenovia. A calling hour will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to the service. To leave a message of sympathy for the Hunt family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

