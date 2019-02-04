William Brady, 94

William “Bill” Brady, 94, of Cazenovia passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at his home. He was born in Theresa, N.Y. to Clarence Brady and Flora Webb and graduated from a one room school house in Pulaski. Bill served in the Army Corps of Engineers for a brief time until an injury necessitated him to take a medical discharge. Bill’s career was mainly in sales and was employed with Ogden Grain, Feed and Fertilizer in Utica and he retired in 2001 as the sales manager with D.G. Wheeler in Syracuse. Prior to moving to Cazenovia, Bill was known for his affiliation with the Cortland County Fair and the Sheriff’s Benevolent Association. He was a member of the Homer First Baptist Church and he served many years as a deacon. One of Bill’s many contributions to the community was to serve as a foster father to 26 children. His volunteer work included dispatching for CAVAC along with other numerous organizations. Bill and his wife, Ruby were honored as “Senior Citizens of the Year” by Madison County Office for the Aging in 2005 for their community service.

Bill is survived by his wife of 14 years, Ruby Bodley; six children, Sandra (Helmut) Eisele of Pomfret Center, CT, Inabelle “Kay” (Italo Gismondi) Brown of Bolivia, Jim (Deborah) Brady of Cazenovia, Jon Brady of Virginia, Laurie Brady of Kansas and Lisa (Doug) Winn of Oriskany Falls; his step children, Connie (George) Prockup of Phoenix, Bruce (Sharen) Bodley of Chittenango and Betsy (Steven Antes) Brown of Fairport; his brother, Wendell (Eileen) Pierce of Watertown; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his first wife, Marian C. Brady in 2000 and by his brothers, Jr., Larry, Jerry and Don.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery. Contributions may be made to CAVAC, P.O. Box 56, Cazenovia, NY 13035 in memory of Bill. To leave a message of sympathy for the Brady family, please visit, michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Related

Comment on this Story