Helen Baer, 96

Helen Baer, 96, passed peacefully from this earthly world on Feb. 3, 2019. The daughter of John and Caroline Warunek of Corning, N.Y. was a resident of the Village Landing Apartments in Skaneateles.

Helen had owned and operated Helen’s Hairstyling in Corning for many years before moving and retiring in Skaneateles to be closer to her family. She was predeceased by her husband David Baer in 2008, her son James Arthur, sister Mary Somners, brothers Standley, Casmier, John, Charles, Edward and James Warunek.

Helen is survived by her son Robert (Susan) Benjamin of Skaneateles, grandchildren Zachary (Karin) Benjamin of Skaneateles, Seth (Erin) Benjamin of Camillus, Bradley (Aaron) Stone of Elbridge and great-grandchildren Addison and Nora Benjamin of Camillus.

At Helen’s request services will be private at the Onondaga Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Finger Lakes Center for Living, Auburn, N.Y.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

