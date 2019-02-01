Nanette Rodormer, 73

Nanette Gere Soule Rodormer “Tuni”, of Skaneateles, age 73, passed away peacefully Saturday Jan. 26, 2019, at Crouse Irving Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born Oct. 22, 1945, in Syracuse to Constance and Hendrick Soule, she attended Nottingham High School and graduated from Green Mountain College in 1965. She was a court reporter for Judge Hancock and later in life received her master’s degree in education, going on to teach English as a Second Language in the North Syracuse School System She took great pleasure in watching her students gain success throughout their careers and personal lives, keeping in touch with many of them over the years.

She was a devout Christian and found great joy within the church. She has been a committed member of St. Mary’s of the Lake in Skaneateles for over 25 years. She loved to share her gift of music by playing the piano, guitar and singing joyful songs for all to join. Tuni truly enjoyed contributing to the Garden club of Syracuse and creating beautiful gifts and friendships in the local quilting guild.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Edwards Rodormer, her children Robert Edwards Rodormer, Jr., (Ted), 43, daughter Katherine Rodormer Creedon, 40, stepchildren Everett Winston Rodormer II, 52, and Laura Rodormer, 50, brother Hendrick Soule, sisters Constance Soule Palumb and Carol Soule Jones and nieces and nephews that she loved with all her heart. She had eight adoring grandsons Carson, Michael, John, Charles, Bryce, Johnnie, Trip and Jack who all absolutely adored their “Grandma Tuni.” They were her greatest joy.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Skaneateles. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church.

Donations can be made to St. Mary’s of the Lake Church 10 West Austin Street, Skaneateles, NY 13152 or to a charity of your choice.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

