Allen Bitter, 63

Allen Bitter, 63, passed away in his sleep on Jan. 29, 2019 at home in Skaneateles. Allen was born in Lyons, N.Y.; his family later moved to Lakeland, FL and Grahamsville, N.Y. He was nine years old when he acquired his first dairy goat and from then on, he always kept goats. His interest in agriculture was fostered through FFA programs in Florida and New York. When he graduated from Tri-Valley high school, Allen was the New York state FFA president.

At Cornell University, Allen enjoyed participating in CUDS and he graduated in 1978 with a degree in agricultural sciences. After graduation, Allen worked for Cooperative Extension and USDA-FmHA before joining Farm Credit. There he met his future wife, Jan, and they were married in 1990.

The Bitters bought a small farm outside Skaneateles where Allen’s menagerie grew to include goats, sheep, chickens, rabbits, waterfowl, dogs and cats. Allen loved studying pedigrees and showing all kinds of livestock. He was an ADGA member for 49 years, a licensed ADGA Judge for 40 years and an ADGA Director for 15 years. In 2009, Allen was chosen for the ADGA Dairy Goat Pioneer award.

When three children came along, Allen juggled his livestock chores around being a stay-at-home dad, a role that he embraced. Allen was a great dad, a supportive husband, a good neighbor, and a friend you could count on.

Allen is survived by: his wife, Jan; his three children Kathleen (Sam) Rhoades, Susan Bitter, and Thomas Bitter; siblings Dan (Mary) Bitter, Suzanne Churchill, and Paula Mierop; and 16 nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Laura and father Victor.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, at the Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Borodino Church.

Related

Comment on this Story