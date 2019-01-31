Mary R. Krusell, 93

Mary R. Krusell, a long time resident of Cazenovia, died on Dec. 30, 2018, at age 93.

She was born in Pittsfield, MA, on Jan. 18, 1925, to Irene A. Chamberlain and Ernest F. Burnell, and was raised in North Brookfield, MA, by her Aunt Sadie Cuddy.

Mary graduated from North Brookfield High School, where she met the love of her life, Dick Krusell. They married in 1947 and lived in Abington, MA; Windsor Locks, CT; and Cazenovia.

She worked as an insurance underwriter, a bookkeeper, columnist for the Cazenovia Republican, realtor, and an investigator.

Mary is survived by her: daughter Karen A. Krusell; son Richard A. Krusell Jr.; daughter-in-law Dora Alicia Duran-Hernandez; grandson Richard A. Krusell III, his wife Carmen L. (neé Ferreira) Krusell and two great-grandsons, Armando A. and Alejandro J. Krusell; a niece, Ann M. Champigny; two nephews, John R. and Thomas J. Steiger and their families; dear friends and neighbors.

Her devotion to her husband of 70 years, dramatic flair, faith, intellect, high energy, and positive outlook will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

A private memorial mass will be held at St. James Church in Cazenovia. Interment will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery in North Brookfield, MA.

To celebrate Mary’s life, please enjoy the flowers along your path and plant seeds of hope to remind us how beautiful life can be.

Please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com for additional information or to leave a message for the Krusell family.

