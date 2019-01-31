 

Elizabeth Monroe, 51

Jan 31, 2019 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Elizabeth Monroe, 51

Elizabeth Cummings Monroe, age 51, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.  She is survived by her husband Matthew and children, Nicholas and Christian Monroe, her mother, Julie Cummings and sister and brother-in-law Barbara and James and their children James and Julia, several aunts, uncles and special friends.  Elizabeth was predeceased by her father, William B. Cummings.

Elizabeth graduated from Onondaga Community College and Oswego State University with a degree in Biology.  She was employed as a dental hygienist for several local dentists.  Elizabeth was a talented artist and had her own studio in Cazenovia.  She showed her art work in several locations throughout the region and many of her paintings are displayed in local homes and businesses.

Calling hours will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners, 3541 Route 31, Baldwinsville, with a service of remembrance to follow at 3 pm.

Contributions may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to Hospice of CNY, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY  13088 or Samaritan Center, 215 N. State St., Syracuse, NY  13203.

