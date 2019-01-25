Rosemarie E Sherman, 86

Rosemarie E Sherman, 86, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully Jan. 22, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. Born in New Jersey, Rosemarie moved to Skaneateles in 1962 where she raised her family. Over the years Rosemarie enjoyed her experiences playing tennis, skiing, flying solo in a plane, reading, gardening, cooking, baking for her family and traveling the world with her husband of 51 years, and she prided herself being in the original “Skan-E-Antics!”

After their retirement, Rosemarie and Ken relocated to Mt Pleasant, SC, where they resided until his death in 2008. Rosemarie returned to Skaneateles and enjoyed life with her family. She is survived by her children Dawn Sroka (David VanNess), Mitchell Sherman (Margaret Sherman); the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Alexandra Stevens (Erik Stevens), Jacob Sherman and Lucas Sherman; her sister JoAnne Sills; her nephew and family Greg Sills (Melissa Sills, Robbie and Zoe); and her loving fur babies, Gizmo, Lizzie, Ziggy and MoMo.

A celebration of Rosemarie’s life will be held this summer. Memorial donations may be made in Rosemarie’s name to Hospice of CNY, 990 Seventh North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088. Her Family would like to thank Hospice of CNY for their help and support. Condolences at robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

