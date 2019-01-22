Warren H. Jones, 86

Warren H. Jones

Enjoyed golfing, hunting, traveling, wordworking and farming

Warren H. Jones, 86, of Cazenovia, passed away Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Crouse Hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Youngsville, Pa, to Warren H. and Signe Teresia Jones and was a graduate of Youngsville High School. Warren earned his bachelor’s degree from Penn State University in civil engineering and received his master’s degree in sanitary engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology. He served with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1957. Warren was the owner of Jones MacCrea Inc. in Syracuse for over 30 years as a manufacturer’s representative for wastewater sewage treatment plant facilities. He held two U.S. Patents for wastewater treatment equipment which was used worldwide.

Warren was a member of the Penn State Alumni Association and because of his continued support throughout the years he was named as an “Honorable Coach” of the Penn State football team. He was a season ticket holder for Penn State football games for over 40 years and enjoyed all the festivities involved at the stadium. He also held season tickets for Syracuse University football since the opening of the Carrier Dome. Warren was a member of the WPCF (Water Pollution Control Foundation) and the American Legion Post 88, Cazenovia. His pastimes included golfing, hunting, traveling and woodworking. He also enjoyed farming, which included raising beef cattle and spending time at his family cottage in the Adirondacks.

Warren is survived by his children, Warren F. (Cindy) Jones of Nelson, Dianne (Jeffry Nicoson) Jones Cooney of Cazenovia and Alfred R. Jones of Cazenovia; eight grandchildren, Rebecca (Duane) Clark, Ashley (Chris) Dodson, Mitchell (Victoria) Clark, Margaret Jones, Susannah Jones, Allison Cooney, Bradley Jones and Erin Cooney; two great grandchildren, Cameron Clark and Mason Clark; several nieces, nephews and many close tailgating friends at Penn State. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Ermaline A. Romano Jones on Feb. 19, 2011 and by his sisters, Doris Adamack and Donna Birchard.

A mass of Christian burial was celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 14, in St. James Catholic Church, 6 Green St. in Cazenovia, with a reception to be held in their parish hall. Burial will be in the spring at Evergreen Cemetery in Cazenovia. Calling hours were held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. Contributions in memory of Warren may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation at allbloodcancers.org. To leave a message of sympathy for the Jones family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

