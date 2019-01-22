Joan Boerner, 80

 

Jan 22, 2019 Eagle Bulletin, Obituaries

 Joan Ruocco Boerner, 80, of Manlius, passed away Jan. 16, 2019.  She was born February 26, 1938 in Corning, NY.  In 1959 she graduated with an AAS degree from Alfred University.  Joan worked as a coordinator for FM Meals on Wheels from 1982-1985 and was the manager of Brighton Towers Elderly Housing Complex from 1996-2001.

She was dedicated to her hometown of Manlius serving as a village trustee and many other various volunteer positions.  She won the Village of Manlius Distinguished Citizen Award in 1986.  She held various positions with the Fayetteville-Manlius Little League, including the beloved manager of the three Senior League Softball Championship teams.

Joan was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Herbert Boerner and her sister, Geraldine (Dee Dee) Hogan.

Surviving are her daughters, Stacey Cohen (Joel), Katie Mclean Hainsworth (Chris); son, Eric Boerner (Amy McKinstry); grandchildren, Jake Cohen, Holly Cohen; sisters, Patricia Marx, Mary Catherine Schaefer (Gerald); brother Joseph B. Ruocco (Lynne), brother-in-law William Hogan (Oralee) and 17 nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, at Newell-Fay Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fayetteville-Manlius Meals on Wheels, 7248 Highbridge Rd., Fayetteville, NY 13066 or Manlius Senior Center, 1 Arkie Albanese Dr., Manlius, NY 13104. For a guest book, directions and florists, please visit scheppfamily.com.

