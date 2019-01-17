 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Lucian Platt, 87

Jan 17, 2019 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Lucian Brewster Platt of Gladwyne, PA (formerly of Rosemont), passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2019, at the age of 87, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kathrin S. Platt, his sons David and Martin (Ina Hansen), and his granddaughter Nova.

Born in Syracuse in 1931 to Washington Platt and Emily K. Platt, Lucian graduated from the Taft School in 1949 and earned BS (1953), MS (1957) and Ph.D. (1960) degrees from Yale University.

He served in Army Counter Intelligence before completing his doctorate, and subsequently took up teaching positions at George Washington and Villanova Universities, and then Bryn Mawr College, where he retired as professor of geology in 1993.

A member of the Merion Cricket Club, he was an avid bridge and tennis player, skier, USGS field researcher and cartographer and lecturer on climate change. Growing up, he spent summers in Cazenovia.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Taft School, 110 Woodbury Road, Watertown, CT 06795, or to The Nature Conservancy, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203. Chadwick & McKinney FH; chadwickmckinney.com.

Comment on this Story

From the Assembly: Applying for the Enhanced STAR Exemption

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling