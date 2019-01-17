Lucian Platt, 87

Lucian Brewster Platt of Gladwyne, PA (formerly of Rosemont), passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2019, at the age of 87, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Kathrin S. Platt, his sons David and Martin (Ina Hansen), and his granddaughter Nova.

Born in Syracuse in 1931 to Washington Platt and Emily K. Platt, Lucian graduated from the Taft School in 1949 and earned BS (1953), MS (1957) and Ph.D. (1960) degrees from Yale University.

He served in Army Counter Intelligence before completing his doctorate, and subsequently took up teaching positions at George Washington and Villanova Universities, and then Bryn Mawr College, where he retired as professor of geology in 1993.

A member of the Merion Cricket Club, he was an avid bridge and tennis player, skier, USGS field researcher and cartographer and lecturer on climate change. Growing up, he spent summers in Cazenovia.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Taft School, 110 Woodbury Road, Watertown, CT 06795, or to The Nature Conservancy, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203. Chadwick & McKinney FH; chadwickmckinney.com.

