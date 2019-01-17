Diane P. Tedesco, 51

Diane P. Tedesco, 51, of Cazenovia, passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia. She was born in Manhattan to Paul and Patricia Gibbons and grew up in Pearl River, N.Y.

Diane served in the U.S. Navy from 1986 until her honorable discharge in 1991. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Maryland. Diane was a registered nurse and had been employed in the labor and delivery department with Crouse Hospital and Community General Hospital. She also worked with the Maternal and Child Health Program at the Madison County Health Department until her illness curtailed her employment.

Diane was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church and taught faith formation classes. She was a volunteer with the Salvation Army’s Booth House where she initiated the “Bags of Hope” program. Diane enjoyed playing softball, swimming, traveling and attending both high school and college athletic programs in which her children were team members.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Tommy; their children, Anthony, Nick and Danielle; her sister, Laura (Scott) Jaquith; her brothers, Robert (Leslie) Gibbons and Paulie (Calie) Gibbons; her aunt, Jeannie O’Brien as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Diane’s Life will be held in May. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org/donate in memory of Diane. To leave a message of sympathy for Tedesco family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Related

Comment on this Story