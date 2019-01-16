Doris A. Woods

Doris Ann Woods passed away in her sleep Sunday morning, Dec. 23, 2019, at the age of 80 after a three-year battle with Alzheimers. She was born on Oct. 23, 1938, the third of nine children born to Garvin Fallen and Anita (Snider) Fallen in Sulphur City, Arkansas. She was a graduate of Elkins High School in Elkins, Arkansas where she earned a full scholarship to the University of Arkansas. Doris Ann relocated to Dallas, where she worked for the Dallas Independent School District. It was there that she met her husband, Robert Woods, and married on March 17, 1962, in Somerville, N.J.

After living briefly in Memphis and Chicago, they settled down in Manlius to raise their two children, surrounded by 51 years of good friends and neighbors. Along with her devotion to her family, she loved to spend time in her yard and was an avid gardener. She also enjoyed volunteer work and was active in the Dewitt Community Church, Home Bureau, Cross Stitch, Bridge Club and a luncheon group with her girlfriends. She also served two years as president of the STPA (Student, Teacher, Parent Association) at Fayetteville-Manlius High School, starting the school store.

Doris Ann was full of southern charm, infectious positivity and an uncanny cheerfulness. She was always excited to see you, happy to lend a hand and ready to lift your spirits. She was loved and appreciated by all of her children’s friends. Doris Ann will be remembered as a doting wife, a nurturing mother, a kind neighbor, a steadfast friend and as someone who made everyone feel special.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Robert (Bob) Woods of Allen, Texas: her daughter Suzanne Crum of Essex Junction, Vermont; her son Brett Woods of Allen, Texas; five grandchildren; and all of her eight siblings. Doris Ann was proceeded in death by her parents. A service was held Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel in Allen, Texas.

