Arthur J. Rose, 88

Arthur Jack Rose died on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Norwalk, Connecticut near his son David’s home in Westport, at the age of 88 from complications associated with Alzheimer’s Disease. Art was born on May 15, 1930 in Fort William (now known as Thunder Bay), Ontario.

A proud Canadian growing up in northwestern Ontario, Art was destined to play hockey. In his teens, Art was recruited to play in Montreal for the Junior Canadians and, at 19 years old, he and his teammates, including Hall of Famer Dickie Moore, won the 1949-50 Memorial Cup. The right winger went on to play 18 more years, playing with the Cincinnati Mohawks and Sudbury Wolves, among other teams. In 1959, Art made his fateful move to Central New York (his home for the next 52 years to raise a family) to play for the Clinton Comets for five seasons where he scored a career high 48 goals in 1961-62, and then finished his playing career with the Syracuse Stars from 1964-69. As his hockey life came to a close, Art became an insurance adjuster and retired from Exchange Mutual Insurance Company after 29 years of service.

After retiring, Art rekindled his interest in building and flying radio controlled airplanes as a long-time member and officer of the Syracuse Thunderbirds Aero Radio Society.

Art was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Jean Nivison Paterson in 2003; his parents Adelaide Pike and Alexander Rose; his five older brothers: Rodger, Ernest, Alex, Gordon and Reggie; fantastic sister and brother-in-laws; friends and hockey teammates.

Art is survived by his son, David Rose (Judy Funk) of Westport, Connecticut and his daughter, Jennifer Rose (Nick Markellos) of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. He was a proud grandpa to: Mitchell Rose; James (Michelle), Jordan (Elizabeth Boyke), and Jillian Funk; and Joseph (Jessica Hart) and Nicholas Markellos. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, as well as loving caretakers.

A celebration of Art’s life will be held Saturday, Jan. 19 at Fergerson Funeral Home, 215 South Main Street, North Syracuse, with calling hours from 10 a.m. to noon, service at noon and burial following in North Syracuse Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations made in Art’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org would be warmly appreciated.

