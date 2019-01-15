Bruce W. Ball, 59

Bruce W. Ball, 59, of New Woodstock, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. He was born in Jamestown, N.Y. to Harold and Doris Ball and grew up in the town of Webster. Bruce was a graduate of SUNY ESF with a bachelor’s degree in forestry. He was employed by International Wire Group’s Continental Cordage in Cazenovia for 26 years and was the human resources manager and quality assurance manager. Bruce was a member and fire commissioner of the New Woodstock Fire Department, a member and past president of CAVAC and a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia, where he served as a deacon, trustee and a member of their choir. Bruce enjoyed reading, trap shooting, completing puzzles, playing Trivial Pursuit and spending time with his family around the campfire.

He is survived by his wife, Jennette Ball of New Woodstock; two daughters, Julie A. (Wilson Rodriguez) Ball of Forest Hills, N.Y. and Katherine (Mike) Ball McGinnis of Fenner; a step-son, Cody (Kari) Foster of Penfield, N.Y.; one granddaughter, Leah Foster and a brother, Bradley (Judy) Ball of Webster, N.Y. In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by a brother, Brian Ball.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 19, at the First Presbyterian Church of Cazenovia, 27 Albany St., Cazenovia. Calling hours are from 3 to 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 18, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road, Cazenovia. Contributions in Bruce’s memory may be made to CAVAC, P.O. Box 56, Cazenovia, NY 13035 or to the New Woodstock Fire Department, P.O. Box 165, New Woodstock, NY 13122. To leave a message of sympathy for the Ball family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

