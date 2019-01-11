Susan L Macaulay, 77

Mrs. Susan L Macaulay, 77, of Hackettstown, NJ, died unexpectedly and peacefully on Jan. 9, 2019 at her home. She was born and raised in Oneida, N.Y., and lived in Landing for 24 years. She then lived in Cazenovia for 19 years before moving to Hackettstown 14 months ago. For 20 years, she vacationed at “Dollar Island” in Inlet, N.Y., and spent many wonderful summers in Lavallette, NJ, with her family. She was a homemaker and was a very active member of St. James R C Church in Cazenovia, and now attends the Church of the Assumption, of the Blessed Virgin Mary R C Church in Hackettstown. She also volunteered at “The Key” in Cazenovia, and enjoyed playing Mahjong with her close friends. She always left an impression wherever she went, always greeting people with a smile and kind word. Sarah was quoted as saying “Does Gram know everybody?”… That was Sue !

She is survived by her husband of 56 years Charles W Macaulay, daughter Karen (and Michael) Fasino of Flanders and son Michael (and Claudine) Macaulay of East Hanover. She also leaves her seven grandchildren; Samantha, Sarah, Sydney, Shayla, Jake, Bobby and Annie and many cherished in-laws, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) from 4 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, at St. James R C Church in Cazenovia, followed by the burial at the Church Cemetery.

