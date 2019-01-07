Gibson Stine, 68

Gibson Stine, age 68, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Gib called Cazenovia home for 40 years. He was a highly regarded environmental engineer for 37 years at Galson Technical Services Inc., holding multiple leadership positions including company vice president. Gib was born in York, Pa. He grew up in Philadelphia where he attended the William Penn Charter School. He graduated from Lehigh University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and subsequently obtained a master’s degree in environmental science from the University of Massachusetts.

He was a 45-year member of the Sports Car Club of America. He was an avid amateur race car driver and self described “gear-head.” The second love of his life was his 1959 right-hand drive Austin-Healey Sprite which he prepared himself. Summers and falls were filled with the sights and sounds of his yellow Bugeye hugging the turns at Watkins Glen International racetrack, his home away from home, where he was a multi-race winner. When not racing himself, he was preparing go-karts for his sons to race. Gib also enjoyed the outdoors – namely hiking and camping, and being on the water. He carried forward the Fishel family tradition with his annual trip to Silver Bay at Lake George where he would fish and kayak with his family. He was an avid fan of fine craft beers, namely India pale ales and coined the phrase “I’m all about the hops.”

He leaves behind his wife Cheryl (Ciborowski) of 43 years, two sons, Jonathan (Kelly) Stine, Jason (Nicole Zuzolo) Stine, two grandchildren Austin and Evelyn and multiple nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his two sisters, Barbara (Frank) Vesci and Carolyn (Jack) Butler. He is predeceased by his mother, Mary (Fishel) Stine and his father, Gibson Stine, Sr.

There are no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Hospice of CNY, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088 in memory of Gibson. To leave a message of sympathy for the Stine family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

