Verna R. Marble, 99

Verna R. Marble, of Potter Road, Lime Lake, died Tuesday Jan. 1, 2019 at her home at the age of 99.

She was born Oct. 1, 1919, in Curriers, N.Y., a daughter of the late Truman and Louisa (nee Wagner) Yauchzy. She was a graduate of Arcade High School, Geneseo Normal School and the Buffalo State Teacher’s College. She was a school teacher for 40 years, having taught in Delevan, North Tonawanda, Holland and North Syracuse.

She was a member of the Key West United Methodist Church and had attended the Arcade United Church of Christ Congregational. She enjoyed her family, friends, cards, reading, dancing, swimming and walking. She was blessed with good health which enabled her to “be there” for many of her loved ones.

She is survived by a son – James Wendell Marble, Jr. of Connecticut; a daughter – Cherie Marble (Robert George Portner) Hills of Key West, FL; three step-daughters – Peach (Tim) Brown of Freedom, Jean (Bob Anger) Rice of Chaffee, Mary “Kathy” (Ron) Lincoln of Arcade; a sister-in-law – Loie Yauchzy; five grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, several step-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband – James Wendell “Wendy” Marble, Sr. who passed away in 1974; her second husband – Mark Schnitzler who passed away in 2006; her siblings – Zelda (Ray) Meyers, Laura (Perry) Fahy, Chester (Elsie & Rhoda) Yauchzy, Garth (Lois) Yauchzy, Dorrance Yauchzy; a step-grandson and a step-great-grandson.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at W. S. Davis Funeral Home Inc., 358 W. Main St., Arcade, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 12. Interment will be in Curriers Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or Camp Good Days. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.

