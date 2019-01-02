Nancy L. Clarke, 84

Nancy Lea Clarke, of Skaneateles, died on Dec. 24, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, of multiple organ failure including congestive heart failure. She was 84.

For 21 years, she was the wife of Thomas B. Clarke. Prior to her marriage to Tom, Nancy became the widow of Earl H. Green in 1991, to whom she had been married 17 years. She had no children from either marriage.

Born in Skaneateles on Oct. 13, 1934, she graduated from Skaneateles High School in 1952. She received a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1956 from Keuka College. As a registered nurse, she became the night supervisor for the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Syracuse.

She is survived by her husband, Tom, and her brother, Richard J. Perkins. Her parents, both deceased, were Donald and Elizabeth Perkins.

As per Nancy’s strong request, there will be no memorial service or calling hours. The immediate family is scheduled to have a private grave-side service.

Nancy had, and her husband Tom has, a vision for a full gospel church in Skaneateles. Together they founded a small home church named the Highlands Church in 2017.With Nancy’s passing, the decision has been made to hire a couple who can carry that vision, create a launch team based on relationships with area people, and then launch a new church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Christian Assembly, 705 Hamilton St., Syracuse, NY 13204, designating the money for that Skaneateles church.

Arrangements were by Bush Funeral Home, Elbridge; 315-689-6116, bushfuneralhomes.com.

