Robert E. Raab, 97

Robert “Bob” Erick Raab, 97, of Westvale, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Francis House. He was born in the village of Camillus on Nov. 4, 1921, to Robert and Elizabeth Raab. In 1950, he married Olympia “Lee” DeLorenzo.

Bob attended the old Camillus School in the village and graduated from the former Warners High School. Bob was a Navy veteran of World War II. He retired after 37 years as credit manager from the former Fleischman Furniture Store. He was a founding member and officer in 1946 of the Camillus Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8664. He was a member of the Camillus First United Methodist Church.

Bob and Lee traveled to many places in the U.S. and Europe to sight-see and visit relatives. He enjoyed reading American and European history.

Bob was predeceased by his wife, Lee, in 2017; his parents; brothers, Rudolph and Paul; and sister, Adele Daniels.

Surviving are his sons, Eric (Alberta) and Philip; daughter, Phyllis (Ronald) Muir; grandson, Jonathan (Jaclyn) Raab; brother, Victor Raab; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Francis House for their loving care and compassion given to Bob.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 3 at Camillus First United Methodist Church, 12 West Genesee St., Camillus.

Funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the church. Burial is private in Greenlawn Cemetery, Warners.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208 or Maxwell Memorial Library, 14 West Genesee St., Camillus, NY 13031 or to Camillus First United Methodist Church, 12 West Genesee St., Camillus, NY 13031.

Share condolences at BuranichFH.com.

