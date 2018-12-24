 

Nora Colucci, 90

Nora Di Carlo Colucci, 90, of Mill Road, Skaneateles, passed away on Dec. 21, 2018, at The Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Skaneateles, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy Di Carlo. She retired from Welch Allyn. Nora is survived by her nieces, Julie (Ed) Sheppard King, Joel (Justin) Sheppard and their children. She is predeceased by her parents, her loving husband Donato Colucci, her brother Vic Di Carlo, her sister Mary Di Carlo Sheppard and her nephew Jeff Sheppard. Her family would like to thank the nurses and staff on the fifth floor at The Commons for their care. There are no services. In her name contributions can be made to the Mottville Fire Company or to SAVES.

