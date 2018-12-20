Anne A. Charron, 90

Anne A. Charron, 90, of Cape Cod, Mass., formerly of Cazenovia, passed away on Dec. 18, 2018, with her daughter Cindy and son-in-law Tom by her side.

Anne was the wife of the late Ernest C Charron, who died in 1987.

She is survived by her son Andy (Anne) Charron, and her daughters Cindy (Tom) Vogt, Jody (Mike) Lusita and Nancy Bronner; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Burial will be at St. James cemetery in the spring. Donations may be made to: Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 2527 Cranberry Highway, Wareham, Massachusetts 02571.

