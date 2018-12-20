 

Anne A. Charron, 90

Dec 20, 2018 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Anne A. Charron, 90, of Cape Cod, Mass., formerly of Cazenovia, passed away on Dec. 18, 2018, with her daughter Cindy and son-in-law Tom by her side.

Anne was the wife of the late Ernest C Charron, who died in 1987.

She is survived by her son Andy (Anne) Charron, and her daughters Cindy (Tom) Vogt, Jody (Mike) Lusita and Nancy Bronner; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Burial will be at St. James cemetery in the spring. Donations may be made to: Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 2527 Cranberry Highway, Wareham, Massachusetts 02571.

