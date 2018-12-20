Dec 20, 2018 Jennifer Wing Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries
Anne A. Charron, 90, of Cape Cod, Mass., formerly of Cazenovia, passed away on Dec. 18, 2018, with her daughter Cindy and son-in-law Tom by her side.
Anne was the wife of the late Ernest C Charron, who died in 1987.
She is survived by her son Andy (Anne) Charron, and her daughters Cindy (Tom) Vogt, Jody (Mike) Lusita and Nancy Bronner; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at St. James cemetery in the spring. Donations may be made to: Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 2527 Cranberry Highway, Wareham, Massachusetts 02571.
Dec 19, 2018 0
Dec 18, 2018 0
Dec 18, 2018 0
Dec 17, 2018 0
Jan 07, 2010
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Dec 20, 2018
Dec 19, 2018
Dec 19, 2018
Dec 19, 2018
Dec 19, 2018