Alice K. Cotter, 94

Alice K. Cotter of Manlius, NY passed away on Dec. 15, 2018, at the age of 94. She was the wife of the late William D. Cotter, who died in February 2008.

Born April 22, 1924 in New York City to Mary (McEvoy) and Leonard Liller, Mrs. Cotter grew up in Queens, N.Y., where she attended PS 125 and Bryant High School in Woodside. After high school she worked for American Telephone and Telegraph Co. on Canal Street in Manhattan. After marriage, the couple lived in Valley Stream, Long Island until 1959 when they moved to the Syracuse area residing in Skaneateles. They returned to Manlius in 2002 after nearly 20 years in the Albany area.

During her time in Central New York, Mrs. Cotter worked for the Addis Company Dept. Store in Syracuse and wrote a society column for the Syracuse Herald Journal from 1964 until 1983.

In 1938, Mrs. Cotter began roller skating at the Queens Roller Rink, from which she entered New York state competitions. She twice earned second place statewide awards in pairs dancing and she and her partner were the first to win New York State silver medals for the Queens Roller Rink. Both were asked to skate on one of the first ever television broadcasts out of New York City.

While skating in 1942, she met her future husband. They were married in January 1944 in Elmhurst, N.Y. They were married for 64 years.

Mrs. Cotter is survived by six children: Carol Schneider, Mary Cotter, Alice Herlihy and husband Paul; William J. Cotter and wife Betsy, James Cotter and wife Anne Grebert, and Donald Cotter. She is also survived by her sister Joan Dykeman of York, PA., as well as eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19 at the Newell-Fay Manlius Chapel, 8171 Cazenovia Road, Manlius. The funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home and 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s Church in Manlius. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in DeWitt.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers of the Francis House in Syracuse and Hospice of Central New York.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Francis House, 108 Michaels Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13208 and/or Hospice of Central New York, 990 7th North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088.

For a guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.

