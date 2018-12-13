Timothy P. Nagle

Timothy P. Nagle passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Francis House surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Geneva, N.Y., to Paul and Margaret Nagle on Jan. 4, 1962. He was a 1980 graduate of C.W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville where he was a two year varsity starter in football and lacrosse, earning All-County honors in both sports. Tim was a co-winner of the 1980 Coach James S. Pelcher Award that is displayed on the Baldwinsville Athletic Hall of Fame. He also played four years of CYO basketball. He attended OCC and SUNY Canton, graduating with an associate’s degree in applied science. Tim was employed for over 33 years with National Grid, most recently as a test specialist.

Tim loved being with family and friends … and they loved being with him. For the past several years, Tim hosted a Thanksgiving gathering of more than 40 family and friends where he really showed his amazing love of people. In the summer, cookouts by the pool was a favorite activity. He was an avid Syracuse football fan and season ticket holder. He was also a season patron of Syracuse Stage, a favorite date night with his wife. Besides his love of people, Tim enjoyed landscaping, gardening, being outside on the golf course and striking up a conversation with anyone he would meet.

Tim’s love for friend and stranger alike made him very unique. He lived his life with kindness and care for others and never thought about his own needs. His gift of gab and love of an old story helped pass many family stories on to the next generation. His constant enthusiasm for life and playfulness made every moment more fun and special. He continued to be an amazing role model in these past three months with his optimism and strong faith.

Tim was predeceased by his father, Paul Nagle, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Nagle, his loving wife, Patti (Reaume) Nagle, his children, Peter (Erin) Nagle, Meghan (Eric) Geiss, Brian (Courtney) Nagle, step-daughter Catherine Beamish and granddaughter Marie Margaret Geiss.

Surviving are sisters Mary Beth (Mark) Williams, Kate (Michael) Nichols, Peggy (Terry) Jones, Nancy (Ray) Reilly and brothers Paul (Kathleen) Nagle and Daniel (Mary) Nagle and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 17, at Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St., Baldwinsville. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3494 Route 31, Baldwinsville.

Contributions may be made to Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208 or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s Food Pantry, 3494 Route 31, Baldwinsville, NY 13027.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story